“Kaise pagal log hai” - Former Pakistan cricketer brutally slams Babar Azam’s role ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has questioned the side's decision to open with ace batter Babar Azam in the recently concluded tri-series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa. With a right ankle fracture to young opener Saim Ayub, Pakistan chose Babar to partner Fakhar Zaman at the top of the order.

However, the move backfired, with Babar scoring only 62 runs at an average of under 21 in three outings. Pakistan lost both games against New Zealand by convincing margins, including the grand finale in Karachi (NZ won by five wickets).

With the 2025 Champions Trophy starting in under a week, Pakistan's decision to move Babar to the top has raised several eyebrows.

Talking about the same on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali,' the 54-year-old said [as quoted by TOI]:

"If you had won the tri-nation series, then your confidence level would have been high, every boy's confidence level would have been high. Who is the one who told Babar Azam to open? I am surprised who he is. What crazy people they are [Kaise pagal log hai]."

He added:

"He was performing well at number three, scoring 50-70 against South Africa, but they stopped that too. Now, just 62 runs in three matches in the tri-series. This is the approach, this is the thinking. They say even Sachin opened the innings and scored a century in his first match in Sri Lanka. But you removed Babar from No.3, where he was excelling, and now you've destroyed his rhythm."

Babar has been Pakistan's best ODI batter for the past decade, with his best performances coming at No. 3, where he averages an outstanding 60.17 with 19 centuries in 104 innings.

However, his ODI batting record as an opener is dismal, with an average of under 18 in five innings.

"We keep talking about India's match, but we had to think about New Zealand first" - Basit Ali on Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

Basit Ali has urged Pakistan not to worry only about the India clash in the upcoming Champions Trophy, considering their struggles against New Zealand in the recent tri-series.

The Men in Green lost their round-robin match and the final against the Kiwis by 78 runs and five wickets, respectively.

"We keep talking about India's match, but we had to think about New Zealand first. Will this team play against them? Will the pitch be like this? Will Salman Agha bowl 10 overs? Will you make Khushdil Shah play? Rizwan clearly showed he is not happy with Faheem Ashraf coming into the team. He did not give him the ball after just two overs, only using him again when the match was already lost," Basit Ali said in the same video.

Pakistan will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Their much-anticipated clash against India will be played in Dubai on February 23.

