Rohit Sharma is all smiles while sharing a picture with Ravindra Jadeja as India gear up for 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently posed for a picture with Ravindra Jadeja as they traveled together to the US. The duo were accompanied by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and a few others to the United States to commence preparations for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue's campaign in the tournament will commence on June 5 with a match against Ireland in New York. The big ticket match of the tournament between India and Pakistan will happen on June 9 in the same city. The Rohit Sharma-led side will face USA and Canada in their last two group fixtures on June 12 and 15.

India will play only one practice match before the tournament. It has been scheduled for June 1 versus Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma and a few other Indian contingent members left from Mumbai Airport on Saturday and reached USA on Sunday. Rohit gave a glimpse of their travel by sharing a picture of himself in the company of Ravindra Jadeja through a story on his Instagram handle.

You can watch the picture below:

Rohit's recent Instagram story with Ravindra Jadeja.

"They have got solid bowlers who have come through the ranks now"- Rohit Sharma on Pakistan team ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

In a recent conversation with Dubai Eye 103.8 FM, Rohit Sharma opened up about the opportunity to face Pakistan in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The Indian captain claimed that he likes challenges and would like to play against a quality team like Pakistan because they have a decent bowling unit. Sharma said:

"At the end of the day, I want to play cricket and I want to feel challenged in cricket. I feel Pakistan has a good team. They have got solid bowlers who have come through the ranks now. India-Pakistan always brings out something and more than the team, people outside will love watch us play."

On the pressures and expectations on cricketers in India, Rohit added:

"When you sign up as a cricketer in India, you should know what you're dealing with. When you come good, they will make you look like Gods, but obviously, when things don't go your way, they can tear you apart as well."

Do you agree with Rohit's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback