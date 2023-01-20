Rohit Sharma spends quality time with daughter Samaira ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI [See Pic]

India captain Rohit Sharma spent quality time with his daughter Samaira Sharma ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. In an adorable social media post, the 35-year-old could be seen enjoying light moments off the field by watching his daughter paint.

Samaira's account shared the photo on Instagram, captioning it with a sparkling emoji as the father-daughter duo wore dark and sky-blue shades.

Rohit Sharma and Co. recently won their first ODI against the Blackcaps by 12 runs. Rohit, however, once again threw away his wicket despite a solid start. He scored 34 off 38 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries.

The Mumbai batter also recently missed out on a century, having scored 83 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. The veteran will look to score big in the remaining ODIs against the Kiwis.

“A hundred might just be around the corner” – Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, meanwhile, has backed Rohit Sharma to come good in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand. He believes that the right-hander will soon score a century.

He told Star Sports:

“I don’t have a problem with him not getting hundreds as long as India are scoring 350 and above. A hundred might just be around the corner because there are no obvious signs that he is out of form or struggling.”

Manjrekar added:

“I have no idea as to why the big scores are not coming. I don’t see any obvious signs there that he is not batting well. Rohit seems to be striking the ball pretty well, goes to 30-40s, 70-80s in the series against Sri Lanka, but the hundreds are evading him.”

It’s worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma last scored an ODI century (119) against Australia in Bengaluru on January 19, 2020. He has not scored a hundred in the last 15 outings in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to win their second ODI against New Zealand and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

