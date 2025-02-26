Rohit Sharma throws air punches at fielder to change his position during IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen throwing air punches at a fielder while changing his fielding position during their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh. It was the first match for both teams and was played in Dubai on February 20.

The Men in Blue had registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in that game to start their campaign. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting all of India's 2025 Champions Trophy matches after they refused to travel to Pakistan.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's amusing actions on the field during the match against Bangladesh. In it, the Indian skipper can be seen throwing air punches in frustration while changing the position of one of his fielders.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Rohit Sharma's streak of leading India to semi-finals in ICC tournaments continues in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma has been a successful captain for India in limited-overs cricket since he took charge from Virat Kohli. The team has reached the semi-finals in all four ICC white-ball tournaments under the star opening batter's leadership.

The Men in Blue lost in the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, finished as runner-ups in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and won the 2024 T20 World Cup. They have now secured a semi-final spot in the ongoing Champions Trophy and are among the favorites to win. They have a well-balanced side, which has all the bases covered.

After beginning the 2025 Champions Trophy with a win against Bangladesh, Team India faced Pakistan last weekend in a highly anticipated clash. However, the match did not live up to its billing, as India put on a dominating performance across departments to notch up a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Virat Kohli starred with a sublime century to help India chase 242. India and New Zealand have advanced to the semi-finals from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated.

