''He has adapted his game according to the English conditions''- Zaheer Khan on Rohit Sharma's success as a Test opener

Former Indian left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for how the opener has transformed his game as per the demands of Test cricket.

Speaking at CricBuzz Chatter, Khan reckoned that Sharma has made changes to his game which are now paying him dividends for him in the Test arena.

According to Khan, Sharma has made a conscious effort to set himself up at the crease which is allowing him to leave deliveries on and around the off-stump in seamer-friendly conditions.

Khan also stated that the Indian opener should stretch his ongoing innings in the Oval Test as far as possible as it will make things easier for the rest of the batting order. He explained:

"His intentions were clear. He has adapted his game according to the English conditions. While facing the new ball, he is trying to set himself up at the crease that enables him to leave the deliveries outside the off-stump and pick the balls which he can target. The Oval pitch offers bounce and Rohit Sharma relishes when the ball comes at pace. I hope he stretches his innings as far as possible as it will make things easier for someone like Pujara."

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played brilliantly in the morning session as they ensured that India did not lose wickets in the overcast conditions. The duo added 83 runs for the first wicket before Rahul nicked a James Anderson delivery off to Jonny Bairstow.

Rohit Sharma scores his maiden overseas ton with a six off Moeen Ali

Rohit Sharma's transformation into an all-format Test opener has been unreal.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma on Saturday finally got the monkey off his back as the stylish opener smashed his maiden overseas Test hundred during Day Three of the Oval Test.

Rohit Sharma has easily been India's best batsman during the ongoing England tour. The 34-year-old has looked comfortable against the moving ball and has frequently played more than 100 balls in extremely challenging conditions.

However, barring the 83 during the first innings of the Lord's Test, Sharma has failed to convert his starts into a big score This all changed at the Oval as he finally converted his start into three figures.

It was a usual Rohit Sharma innings where he respected the good balls, exhibiting huge amounts of patience.

What a way to reach your first overseas Test century. Rohit Sharma on fire.pic.twitter.com/KiX6H8VOHD — CricketNext (@cricketnext) September 4, 2021

In England, a batsman needs a bit of luck given the fact that the conditions are so heavily stacked against them. That is exactly what Sharma got in the second innings at the Oval as he was dropped twice in the slip cordon. He eventually brought up his 8th Test ton in the 64th over as he danced down the track and sent a Moeen Ali delivery into the stands.

Indian batsmen reaching their hundred with a SIX on most occasions in Tests:



6 Sachin Tendulkar

3 Rohit Sharma

2 Gautam Gambhir

2 Rishabh Pant#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 4, 2021

India lost KL Rahul (46 off 101 balls) in the morning session but Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma have since then taken control of the proceedings. The duo have added 116 runs for the second wicket, swelling India's lead to 100 at the tea break.

