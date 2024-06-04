Rohit Sharma: Tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, but there are a lot of things he needs to look after 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that he tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as the team's head coach, but could not succeed. He admitted that it would be tough for the team to part ways with the Indian legend.

Dravid, who took over as India's head coach from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup, has confirmed that the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States will be his last assignment as Team India's head coach.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign in the ICC event with a match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. At a pre-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit shared his thoughts on Dravid's decision and said:

"I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well. But yeah, I personally enjoyed my time with him. I'm sure the rest of the guys will say the same. It's been great working with him."

Incidentally, Dravid was the captain of the Indian team when Rohit made his international debut against Ireland in June 2007. Reflecting on his long association with the batting legend, Rohit heaped praise on the outgoing head coach and said:

"He was my first international captain when I made my debut in Ireland. Then I've seen him play while I was just coming into the team (for) Test matches when he was captain. And such a big role model for all of us.

"Growing up, we watched him play and we know what he has achieved, personally as a player and also what he's done for the team over the years. Battling out the team from difficult situations and that is what he's known for," the Indian skipper went on to add.

Team India might not have won an ICC trophy under the Rohit-Dravid era [so far], but Rohit asserted that they have won other major tournaments and added that he has enjoyed his association with Dravid.

"It's been very fruitful. Other than the big silver (trophy), we won all the major tournaments and series. I've enjoyed every bit of it, working with him, deciding what direction the team needs to head," the Indian captain commented.

Dravid's contract as head coach ended following the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, but he was offered an extension by the BCCI till the 2024 T20 World Cup and accepted the same. Under the Rohit-Dravid captain-coach combine, India reached the final of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 ODI World Cup, going down to Australia on both occasions.

What Rahul Dravid said while confirming his exit as Team India's head coach

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Dravid confirmed that the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup will be his final assignment as coach of the senior Indian men's cricket team. He asserted that he has enjoyed the role, but added that he would not reapply for the position.

"It is going to be the last tournament that I am going to be in charge of. I’ve loved doing the job. I have really enjoyed coaching India. It’s a truly special job to do. I’ve enjoyed working with this team. It’s a great bunch of boys to work with," Dravid said.

"Considering the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage of my life, I don’t think I will be able to reapply. So yeah, it’s going to be my last one," the Indian legend went on to add.

While Dravid has confirmed his exit as coach, the ICC event is likely to be the last World Cup for Rohit and Virat Kohli as well.

