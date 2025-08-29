Rohit Sharma to undergo fitness tests at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in September: Reports

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma will report to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on September 13 to undergo fitness tests, as per the Times of India. The right-handed batter will also train at the facility for two to three days to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia tour in October.In a recent development, Sharma will also undergo the newly introduced Bronco test at the CoE besides the yo-yo test. The BCCI have reportedly introduced the new test, usually used in rugby, as an endurance drill for Team India players. According to reports, Indian's strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux made the implementation, with head coach Gautam Gambhir endorsing the same.A BCCI source told the Times of India:&quot;Yes, Rohit will be at the BCCI's CoE from September 13 for fitness tests. He will be based here for two-three days and will also practice at the facility to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia white-ball tour in November. With the CoE also staging the Duleep Trophy final at its main ground (A) from September 11-15, Rohit will undergo fitness tests and train at a different ground at the same facility.&quot;India's tour of Australia consists of three ODIs and five T20Is, and begins on October 19.Rohit Sharma could feature for India A in three-game ODI series against Australia ARohit Sharma has amassed over 11000 runs in ODI cricket. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, there is also speculation that the Indian ODI skipper, along with Virat Kohli, could feature for India A against Australia A in a three-game ODI series, set to be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and October 5. It could serve as a preparation for the tour Down Under.Rohit and Kohli haven't played a competitive match since IPL 2025, and their last outing for India came in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. The prolific duo retired from Test cricket in May and are now active only in ODIs, likely trying to extend their careers until the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.