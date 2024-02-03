"Rohit Sharma on Valentine's Day: Koi bhi Garden Mai mat dikhna"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test in Vizag

Team India put on a dominating performance on Day 2 of the opening Test against England on Saturday (February 3) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After commencing the day with an overnight score of 336/6, the hosts scored 396 runs in the first innings before losing all the wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his maiden double century in Test cricket in the first session before perishing while attempting a big shot.

Veteran pacer James Anderson swung the ball and troubled the batters with his impeccable accuracy, making run-scoring hard. Jaiswal tried to play out his spell, but eventually, his patience waned, resulting in his departure.

Jasprit Bumrah's scintillating reverse swing masterclass helped India in bundling out England for 253 in 55.5 overs. Zak Crawley (76) looked in great touch and top-scored for the visiting team.

Bumrah was at his menacing best with the older ball as he wreaked havoc on England's middle and lower order, picking up six wickets. Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) played out the remaining five overs safely and took India to 28/0 before stumps on Day 2.

The intense cricketing action that unfolded on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"As a child, I have grown up watching reverse swing set-ups and legends bowling magical deliveries"- Jasprit Bumrah after day 2 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test

After the conclusion of the play on Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah opened up about watching reverse swing set-ups during his childhood by some legendary bowlers who inspired him. He said:

"As a child I have grown up watching reverse swing set-ups and legends bowling magical deliveries. That is something that really inspired me. So when I came into serious cricket, I learnt how to set up a batter and how to use your strengths. I used to see this as a kid and now I am able to do it so really happy with that."

On his mindset about records, Bumrah added:

"I try and avoid looking at numbers because when you look at numbers, you start building pressure on yourself and you start looking at milestones and you don't be happy. Whenever things don't go my way, I just think that I am happy that I got to play Test cricket."

