“Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, he will fly back to Mumbai to consult an expert” - Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Dravid revealed that the injured batter will be flying back to Mumbai to consult an expert.

The Indian captain suffered a thumb injury while attempting to take a catch while fielding in the slip region. He was immediately taken to a hospital for a scan.

Despite the injury, Rohit came out to bat during India’s chase at No. 9. He smashed a valiant 51* off 28 balls. However, his efforts were in vain as the visitors lost the second ODI by five runs, faltering in a chase of 272.

Speaking after the game, Dravid gave an update on Rohit’s injury. He confirmed the captain’s unavailability for the last ODI and said:

"Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, he will fly back to Mumbai to consult an expert. Whether he will return for the Test series or not, I am not sure. It’s too early to say.”

The Indian legend confirmed that pacers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar will also miss the third ODI. He stated:

“Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are out of the series.”

While Sen did not feature in the second ODI, Chahar only bowled three overs in the match.

“It was amazing how close he got us” - Dravid hails Rohit’s heroics

Despite being unfit, Rohit walked out to bat at the fall of the seventh wicket. The match seemed out of India’s grasp at 207/7.

However, the Indian captain slammed three fours and five sixes to take the team close to victory and give Bangladesh some nervous moments. Speaking about Rohit’s injury and his subsequent batting effort, Dravid said:

"He had to go to the hospital. There was a serious dislocation in his hand. He had to get it set at the hospital, take a couple of injections and then get back to the field. Credit to him, he was very determined to have a go out and take a chance. It was amazing how close he got us.

"We are struggling with a few injuries as well. Not ideal.”

In the post-match presentation, Rohit stated that he could bat since there was no fracture. He commented:

"It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat.”

Bowling first after losing the toss, India allowed Bangladesh to recover from 69/6 to post 271/7. They were then held to 266/9 despite half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (82), Axar Patel (56), and Rohit.

