Rohit ton, fifties from Jadeja, Axar put India in command of 1st Test vs Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma hit a fluent 120, while Ravindra Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) struck impressive fifties as the hosts retained control of the Nagpur Test against Australia on Day 2. After Rohit laid the foundation for a solid total, all-rounders Jadeja and Axar added an unbroken 81 runs for the eighth wicket. India went to stumps at 321/7, with a healthy first-innings lead of 144.

Resuming their first innings at 77/1, India lost nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (seven) in the first session of play on Day 2. Both Rohit and Ashwin showed some intent and struck a six each off Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in consecutive overs.

The valuable second-wicket stand of 42 ended when Ashwin was trapped lbw by the impressive Todd Murphy. Not for the first time in the Test, the fielding side overturned a not-out decision using DRS. Pujara was dismissed in uncharacteristic fashion, top-edging a paddle sweep off Murphy to short fine leg.

Rohit, on the other end, continued to look in sublime touch as he eased into the 80s. He had a lucky escape on 83, just before Lunch, when Virat Kohli sent him back after initially calling him for a single. Rohit dived to make his crease and a wide throw meant he made it back safely.

India went to Lunch at 151/3 but lost Kohli for 12 off the first ball of the second session. The Indian batter attempted to flick a delivery down leg from Murphy but got a nick, which was smartly caught by Aussie keeper Alex Carey on the second attempt.

Suryakumar Yadav’s debut Test innings did not last long. He was cleaned up by Nathan Lyon through the gate for eight as he went for an expansive drive. At the other end, Rohit brought up his hundred in style, lofting Murphy over mid-off for four. Jadeja also looked solid as the hosts went to Tea in a strong position at 226/5.

Jadeja, Axar steady India after Rohit exit

There was plenty of drama in the first over of the last session as Australian captain Pat Cummins took the new ball. He induced an edge off Rohit’s bat, but Steve Smith could not hold on to the chance at second slip.

The drop did not prove costly for Australia as Cummins cleaned up his opposite number off the very next ball with a brute. The pacer got a full and straight delivery to nip away and cleaned up the centurion.

Murphy then trapped India’s debutant keeper Srikar Bharat (eight) lbw to complete a memorable five-wicket haul in his maiden Test. Australia once again smartly used a review to overturn the original decision of not out.

Jadeja and Axar, however, frustrated Australia with their defiant stand in the last session. Smith dropped Jadeja in the last over of the day off Lyon’s bowling - pretty much summing up the kind of frustrating day it was for Australia.

