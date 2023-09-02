"Rohit will look to be positive"- Gautam Gambhir on importance of India not going into a shell against Shaheen Afridi 

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes Team India have to play the ball to its merit against Shaheen Afridi and not get too conservative against the left-arm speedster from Pakistan.

There has been a bit of a concern among Indian fans as to how their top order will fare against the new ball threat of Shaheen and others. However, Gambhir feels that the only way to counter the threat is to look to score runs off it.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the encounter, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about Pakistan's new-ball burst:

"The onus is definitely on the Indian top order to do well against Shaheen Afridi. But what I feel is that they shouldn't go in a shell. If you look just to survive, then you will not have much of a chance against world-class bowlers. You have to take advantage of the half-volleys and look to attack. If it is in your zone go for your shots. Rohit will look to be positive be it against Shaheen or anyone else."

Gambhir believes the Men in Blue have as good a pace attack as Pakistan and added:

"The significance of this encounter is even greater for me because probably for the first time in 70 years, India's pace attack is at par with Pakistan's and also has the potential to be better. This will lead to quality cricket and competition which you always are looking forward to."

If India beats this Pakistan team, the significance will be greater: Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also present in the discussion and he shed light on just how settled and confident the current Pakistan ODI team is.

On this, he stated:

"If you see their team has become better now. Along with Babar, Fakhar and Imam, they also now have Iftikhar in the middle order who has been scoring runs and growing in confidence. So when we will beat this team, its significance will be greater. In the few years in between, Pakistan weren't that strong a side, but now it will be even more fun to beat them because they have risen in the ranks. It is not just a game. It is an emotion."

Fans of both teams will be hoping that rain doesn't play spoilsport in what promises to be a riveting encounter.