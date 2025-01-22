Romario Shepherd blasts USA bowler for 26 runs off last 5 balls in MIE vs ADKR ILT20 2025 match [Watch]

West Indies and MI Emirates all-rounder Romario Shepherd took Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) fast bowler Ali Khan to the cleaners in their ILT20 2025 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Caribbean hard-hitter hammered three sixes and two boundaries to collect 26 runs off the last five deliveries.

Akeal Hosein faced the first ball and took a single to turn the strike over to Shepherd. With Khan delivering a low full-toss, the right-hander took full toll of it and sent it over the fence to the cow-corner region.

Shepherd struck the next two deliveries for boundaries, followed by another six over the long leg region. The Guyanese finished off the innings with yet another maximum as the Emirates smashed 77 off the last 5.1 overs.

The 30-year-old eventually finished unbeaten on 38 off 13 deliveries, with four fours and three maximums, to lift his side to 186/6 in 20 overs. Although Khan had dismissed Kieron Pollard (5) and Dan Mousley (6) cheaply, his figures read 4-0-58-2 in the end. Skipper Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 49 for the Emirates, while Kusal Perera (23) and Muhammad Waseem (38) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

Romario Shepherd's cameo decisive as Knight Riders fall well short

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. (Credits: ADKR Twitter)

Meanwhile, the seam-bowling all-rounder's cameo of 38 proved quite decisive in the end as the Knight Riders' middle-order collapse brought the Emirates back in the contest. Although Kyle Mayers and Andries Gous gave their side a promising start, the Knight Riders' middle-order batters failed to stand up.

Andre Russell threatened to gun down the target of 187 but lacked support. The Jamaican stayed unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls, with three fours and as many sixes, as ADKR's innings stopped at 158/9 in 20 overs.

As a result, the Emirates, the defending champions, coasted to their third victory. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders suffered their third defeat of the tournament.

