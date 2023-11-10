“Rona band kar Pakistan” – Fans react as Virender Sehwag trolls Pakistan after Sri Lanka loses to New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag trolled Pakistan after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by five wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

The reaction came as the BlackCaps got themselves into a great position for a fourth-place finish to secure the final spot for the semifinals. The Kiwis now have 10 points from nine games.

Babar Azam and Co. currently have eight points in eight matches and an inferior net run rate (NRR) compared to New Zealand.

Thus, the Men in Green must beat England by at least 274 runs or chase the target in 2.5 overs in their last league game on November 11 at the Eden Gardens. The toss will also play a huge factor in the World Cup game.

On Friday (October 10), Sehwag wrote on X:

“Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai. (The special thing about Pakistan is that the team which Pakistan supports starts playing like Pakistan) Sorry Sri Lanka.”

The 45-year-old reacted to his previous post that read:

“Pakistan Zindabhaag (run with your lives)! Have a safe flight back home.”

Fans on X trolled Pakistan by reacting to Sehwag’s aforementioned post. One user share a meme that read:

"Rona band kar (Stop crying) Pakistan, semifinal 2019 ki revenge wali script pe kaam chal raha hai (work is on 2019 revenge script)"

Here are some more reactions:

England vying for a place in 2025 Champions Trophy as Pakistan eye big win in 2023 World Cup clash

While Pakistan have an uphill task to beat England by a whopping margin, the defending champions just need a win in their last league game to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Jos Buttler-led side are currently placed seventh, the spot where they need to finish for an automatic berth for the ICC event in Pakistan. That’s because the top seven in the 2023 World Cup will qualify for the 50-over tournament.

England are currently tied with Bangladesh and Netherlands with four points apiece. The net run rate will come into play if the points are tied at the end of the group stage.