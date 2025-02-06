"Root's nightmare in ODIs and Smith’s headache in Tests" - Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja for sensational spell in 1st IND vs ENG 2025 ODI

Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational return to ODIs in the first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The 36-year-old missed India's previous two bilateral ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, with questions about his place in India's ODI side, Jadeja made his return count with outstanding figures of 3/26 in nine overs. The veteran all-rounder dismissed ace England batter Joe Root for 19 before returning to trap a well-set Jacob Bethell for 51.

Jadeja completed his miserly spell by cleaning up Adil Rashid for his third wicket, thereby completing 600 wickets in international cricket. He also became only the second Indian cricketer to achieve the 6000 runs and 600 wickets double, joining legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev.

Trending

Jadeja joined Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Kapil Dev as the only Indian bowlers with 600 international wickets.

Fans on Twitter praised Jadeja for a sensational spell in his first ODI game since November 2023 with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued heaping praise on Jadeja with one saying:

"Root's nightmare in ODIs and Smith’s headache in Tests. If Jadeja's not bowling, he's busy building 'crisis'!"

"What an incredible achievement! Jadeja’s consistency and all-round brilliance truly make him a legend," tweeted a fan.

"If Ravindra Jadeja doesn't start in Playing XI for Champions Trophy , then it's BCCI's loss, not his," a fan said.

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance keeps England to a below-par total in the first ODI

Ravindra Jadeja played a massive role in India restricting England to a sub-par total of 248 in the first ODI. Winning the toss and batting first, the visitors raced to 75/0 in the ninth over.

However, Phil Salt's run out on 43 turned things around for the hosts, as England lost their way in the next few overs to be reduced to 77/3 in 10 overs. Despite a few useful partnerships involving Joe Root, Jos Buttler, and Jacob Bethell, England found the going tough the rest of the way.

They were eventually bowled out in under 48 overs for a sub-250 total on a seemingly placid Nagpur wicket.

Apart from Jadeja, ODI debutant Harshit Rana impressed with figures of 3/53 in seven overs. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Shami each picked up a wicket as India produced an excellent all-round bowling display.

The three-match ODI series will be the final set of matches for India and England before the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news