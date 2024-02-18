"RoVid adding Rishabh Pant to this lineup" - Top 10 funny memes after India decimate England in Rajkot to register biggest-ever Test win

Team India registered a thumping 434-run victory against England in the third Test in Rajkot. Courtesy of the win, they went 2-1 up in the five-match Test series.

After making a strong comeback on Day 3 with ball and bat, India asserted the same dominance on the fourth day. Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav began things with 196/2 on the scoreboard and frustrated England with their 55-run partnership for the third wicket.

Both got out in quick succession after the first hour of the morning session, bringing Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*) and Sarfaraz Khan (68*) to the crease. The duo played an attacking brand of cricket and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India accumulate runs rapidly with their unbeaten partnership of 178*.

Rohit Sharma then declared the innings at 430/4 in the second session, setting England a gigantic target of 557. The centurion from the first innings, Ben Duckett (4) got run out in the seventh over after a sedate start, mounting England's problems in the steep chase.

Things went downhill quickly for the visiting team from there, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 122. As a result, India won the match by a massive margin of 434 runs, the biggest in their Test history.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between the teams on Day 4 of the third Test. They expressed their reactions after the conclusion of the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I'm proud of my team because they stuck to the plans"- India captain Rohit Sharma after clinical win vs England in 3rd Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma was pleased with his team's performance after an emphatic victory against England in the third Test in Rajkot. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

"Honestly, a lot of turning points. Once we won the toss, that was a good toss to win because we know how important it is to put runs on the board. Also, to get that lead. The way we bowled after the onslaught from the English batters was brilliant. The bowlers showed great character there."

Sharma added:

"We always back ourselves to be in the game for five days. They played well. They batted really well and put us under pressure. But we have got class on our squad. The message was to stay calm. Not drift from what we want as a team. I'm proud of my team because they stuck to the plans.

The fourth Test between the two teams will commence on Friday (February 23) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

