Royal London One-Day Cup 2023: How did the international players fare in Hampshire vs Worcestershire Quarter-Final 2?

The second quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 saw Hampshire lock horns against Worcestershire. The Rose Bowl in Southampton hosted this exciting encounter.

After being asked to bat first, Hampshire posted 306 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Aneurin Donald (115 off 73 balls). Worcestershire picked up nine wickets in total, with Dillon Pennington, Logan van Beek, and Josh Baker finishing with two apiece.

In reply, Gareth Roderick (64), Rob Jones (67), and skipper Jake Libby (70) hit fifties but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The lower-order batters failed to contribute as they finished on 296/9 to lose the game by 10 runs. Brad Wheal picked up four wickets for Hampshire and helped them defend the total successfully.

With this win, Hampshire have qualified for the semi-finals whereas Worcestershire are knocked out of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023. Hampshire will face Warwickshire in the first semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The second semi-final will see Leicestershire take on Gloucestershire at Grace Road in Leicester. The winners of both these games will go head-to-head on September 16 in the final to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

On that note, let’s see how the international stars fared in the second quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 between Hampshire and Worcestershire.

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) – 19 (21) & 2/47 (10)

Liam Dawson missed out with the bat against Worcestershire. He scored 19 off 21 balls before getting cleaned up in the 43rd over. He was good with the ball as he dismissed Gareth Roderick and Rob Jones to finish with figures of 2/47 in his 10 overs.

Ian Holland (Hampshire) – 11* (16) & 0/48 (7)

Ian Holland remained unbeaten on 11 off 16 balls to help Hampshire post 306 on the board at the end of their 50 overs. Holland went wicketless and conceded 48 runs in his seven overs.

Mason Crane (Hampshire) – 3 (6) & 1/58 (10)

Mason Crane was dismissed on three off six balls. The leg-spinner picked the wicket of Kashif Ali and conceded 58 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Brad Wheal (Hampshire) – 6* (9) & 4/48 (7)

Brad Wheal remained unbeaten on six to take Hampshire past the 300-run mark. He was brilliant with the ball. He picked up four wickets and played a key role in them defending the total against Worcestershire.

Azhar Ali (Worcestershire) – 4 (11)

Azhar Ali of Worcestershire missed out in the second quarter-final. The opening batter scored only four runs off 11 balls before falling in the third over.

Logan van Beek (Worcestershire) – 2 (3) & 2/62 (10)

Logan van Beek of Worcestershire picked up two wickets against Hampshire in the second quarter-final of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023. He missed out with the bat as he fell on two and they failed to chase down 307.

Patrick Brown (Worcestershire) – 2* (4) & 1/50 (10)

Patrick Brown was decent with the ball in hand for Worcestershire against Hampshire. He picked up a wicket and gave away 50 runs in his 10 overs. He remained on 2* (4) as Worcestershire fell short of the target by 10 runs.