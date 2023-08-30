Royal London One-Day Cup 2023: How did the international players fare in the semi-final matches?

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 is down to its final stages. On August 29, two semi-finals were played at two different venues.

The first semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 saw Warwickshire lock horns against Hampshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham, whereas Leicestershire faced Gloucestershire in the second semi-final at Grace Road in Leicester.

In the first semi-final, Hampshire walked past Warwickshire to qualify for the final. After electing to bowl first, Liam Dawson wreaked havoc in Warwickshire's camp as he ran through the batting lineup.

Only Ed Barnard (26) and Sam Hain (33*) managed to get to double digits as Warwickshire got bundled out for 93 in just 25.5 overs.

Liam Dawson bowled brilliantly for Hampshire and picked up seven wickets, giving away only 15 runs in his 6.5 overs. Keith Barker also chipped in with three wickets.

In reply, Fletcha Middleton (54*) and Tom Prest (31*) contributed for Hampshire as they chased down the total in just 19.1 overs to win the game by nine wickets to qualify for the final.

The second semifinal was also a low-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first by Leicestershire, Gloucestershire’s batters never got going and failed to build partnerships.

As a result, they got knocked over on 125. Graeme van Buuren top-scored with 44 for them. Each of Leicestershire’s bowlers picked up at least one wicket, with Wiaan Mulder and Tom Scriven finishing with three each.

Chasing a modest total, Leicestershire were struggling 33-4 at one stage before Peter Handscomb and Wiaan Mulder stepped up and built a solid partnership.

Both Handscomb and Mulder remained unbeaten on 49 and 55, respectively, to take Leicestershire across the line in the 29th over.

After the conclusion of the second semi-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023, let us have a look at how the international players fared .

International players' performances in the semi-finals of Royal London One-Day Cup 2023

Danny Briggs (Warwickshire) – 0 (2) & 0/21 (5)

Ian Holland (Hampshire) – 0/24 (6)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) – 7/15 (6.5)

Brad Wheal (Hampshire) – 0/19 (5)

Mason Crane (Hampshire) – 0/2 (1)

James Bracey (Gloucestershire) – 21 (17)

Harry Tector (Gloucestershire) – 0 (2)

Anwar Ali (Gloucestershire) – 2 (7) & 3/20 (6)

David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 11* (20) & 2/35 (7)

Paul van Meekeren (Gloucestershire) – 0 (2) & 0/41 (4)

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire) – 49*

Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) – 8 (21)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) – 55* & 3/38 (9.3)