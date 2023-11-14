"Run chase is always a little tricky" - Aakash Chopra on what India should do if they win the toss in 2023 World Cup semi-finals vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra wants India to set a target if they win the toss in their 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. It will be a repeat of the last edition's semi-final where the Men in Blue failed to chase a target against the Kiwis.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether India should bat or bowl first if they win the toss, to which he responded (9:30):

"Bat first and dismiss them later. I am thinking like that although dew comes at the Wankhede. Run chase is always a little tricky although the Indian team does that. We have already said that our bowling is our strength and you want to use your strength later."

However, the former India opener doesn't expect the toss to play a role in the game's result. He said:

"You are playing with three fast bowlers. You can make New Zealand fall in the second innings, that's what I feel, although we won against them while chasing in Dharamsala. I have a strong belief that whatever we do, we will win this match and reach the final."

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in their league-stage clash in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma and company won all their nine league games, the first five while chasing and the last four while defending targets.

"I hope it's not felt" - Aakash Chopra on whether India will feel Hardik Pandya's absence in the knockouts

Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to an ankle injury. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra was also asked whether India will feel Hardik Pandya's absence in the knockout games, to which he replied (4:50):

"I hope it's not felt. The formula they have changed, it's guaranteed they won't change it now. India might not have changed the formula even if Hardik had been available. They would have played Hardik in place of Suryakumar Yadav."

While acknowledging that Hardik is a big-match player, Chopra expressed hope that the two-time champions don't encounter a pressure situation. He elaborated:

"They would have got a sixth option as well and still played with three fast bowlers. However, it can't be helped if he (Hardik) is not there. But he is a clutch player who raises his game in difficult situations, we have seen that repeatedly with him. I hope that a clutch situation is not created."

The Indian think-tank opted to play with five frontline bowlers once Hardik became unavailable. While they brought in Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 6, they left out Shardul Thakur to include Mohammed Shami as a specialist seamer.

