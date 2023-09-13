“Run faster fatty” - Yuvraj Singh’s old tweet on Rohit Sharma goes viral during Asia Cup 2023 

Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh's old tweet from 2010 on Rohit Sharma recently went viral during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The current Indian captain was a young prodigy in 2010 who was still finding his footing as a middle-order batter in a star-studded team.

On June 23, 2010, Rohit took to his Twitter account (now X) and informed his fans that he had finished the final practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2010 final against Sri Lanka the next day. He asked fans to wish him and the team good luck for the big game.

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma have shared a cordial friendship since their days playing together for the Indian team. Yuvraj cheekily replied to the tweet:

"Good luck run faster fatty @ImRo45."

The MS Dhoni-led Indian side went on to win the match and clinch the Asia Cup trophy by beating Sri Lanka by 81 runs.

Rohit was the second-highest scorer for his side as he hit 41 (52), coming into bat at the number five position. Dinesh Karthik (66) opened for India in this game and won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning half-century.

Rohit Sharma hit three consecutive half-centuries in Asia Cup 2023 so far

Ahead of the World Cup, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has found his rhythm back in the ODI format and notched up three consecutive half-centuries in Asia Cup 2023. He scored only 11 (22) in the first group match against Pakistan.

The 36-year-old then roared back into form with a player-of-the-match performance against Nepal, hitting 74* (59).

Sharma carried the form into the next games, scoring half-centuries against Pakistan (56) and Sri Lanka (53) in winning causes. He is currently at the top of the run charts after four games.

The Indian skipper has also led his side well in the Asia Cup so far. The Men in Blue registered comfortable wins against Pakistan and Nepal, but Sri Lanka gave a tough fight.

Rohit Sharma shepherded his side well as they defended a low target of 214 against the home side on Tuesday (September 12). Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory after the match and said:

"Was a good game for us, to play a game like that on a challenging pitch. We got challenged and it was good. It was a challenging pitch and we want to play more on these kinds of surfaces. He has worked really hard on his bowling for the past few years. He has been consistently clocking 140 kph. It takes time. It looked like he could take a wicket every ball."