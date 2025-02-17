Run-out rule modified in WPL 2025 after controversy in DC vs MI match

The run-out rule in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 has been modified after the controversy during the game between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on February 15.

Following the controversy, the WPL has now informed all teams that the LED bail will have to be completely dislodged for the umpires to make a decision whether the wicket is broken or not to make run-out and stumping calls.

The pre-existing rule which stated that the stumps are deemed to be broken as the bails light up will now no longer be applicable in the WPL 2025 with immediate effect.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the run-out rule change is due to the fact that the bails being used during the ongoing WPL matches have been lighting up even by the slightest of disturbance even if the bails are not completely off the grooves. As per the laws, a bail is considered fully dislodged only when the bail comes off the groove completely.

3 run-out decisions affected during WPL 2025 clash between Delhi and Mumbai due to rule change

The report added that a decision was made where the third umpires would make their final calls on the moment when the bail is fully dislodged and only when both spigots come off their grooves.

Therefore, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan, who was officiating during the WPL 2025 game between Delhi and Mumbai, took her final decision in three run-outs, which created significant controversy.

As per the report, the match officials were informed about the rule change on the morning of the match between Delhi and Mumbai. However, the teams were made known about this change only on the day after the game.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians were bowled out for a modest total of 164 in 19.1 overs on the back of vital knocks from Nat Sciver Brunt (80* off 59 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 off 22 balls).

It turned into a thrilling contest as the Delhi Capitals chased down the target on the final delivery of the match, winning by just two wickets to spare in the end.

