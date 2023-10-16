“Run him out” – Tabraiz Shamsi reacts to Mitchell Starc’s non-striker run-out warning to Kusal Perera in AUS vs SL 2023 World Cup match 

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has reacted to Mitchell Starc’s Mankad warning to Kusal Perera in the 2023 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram, Starc can be seen giving a warning to Perera in the opening over. The left-arm pacer then tried to Mankad run out Perera, who remained inside the crease next time around.

The ICC captioned the clip:

“The Australian bowlers have noticed something.”

Tabraiz Shami responded:

“He should do the right thing and run him out. The bowler is expected to bowl from behind the line, the batters know they're supposed to stay behind the line too.”

Tabraiz Shami's reply to ICC's video on Mitchell Starc's Mankad warning to Kusal Perera in 2023 World Cup match.

Law 38.3 of Marylebone Cricket Club on non-strikers leaving the crease early states that:

“At any time from the moment, the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground.”

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka provide flying start for Sri Lanka against Australia in 2023 World Cup match

Sri Lanka openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka provided a flying start as captain Kusal Mendis opted to bat first against Australia in the 2023 World Cup match.

Perera scored 78 runs off 82 balls, including 12 boundaries, while Nissanka hit 61 off 67 deliveries, comprising eight fours. Together, the duo shared a 125-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Pat Cummins provided the first breakthrough by bowling out Perera before sending back Nissanka. Mendis, who is leading Lanka in the absence of regular captain Dasun Shanaka (injured), though, failed to deliver, caught by David Warner off Adam Zampa.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 166/4 after 30 overs, with Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease.

In the match, Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara replaced Dasun Shanka and Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka playing XI after losing to Pakistan by six wickets.

Australia, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged side despite losing the previous game against South Africa by 134 runs.

Follow the AUS vs SL live score updates here.