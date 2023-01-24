Ruturaj Gaikwad arrives at NCA with wrist pain - Reports

Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has reportedly traveled to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after reporting wrist pain. He copped up an injury during Maharashtra's recent Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad in Pune.

Gaikwad informed the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his injury and after discussing checked into the NCA for further assessment.

The untimely injury puts Gaikwad's participation in the upcoming three-match home T20I series against New Zealand in doubt. He has been named in the squad that will take on the Kiwis, starting on Friday, January 27, in Ranchi.

The youngster has blown hot and cold in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He has managed to score 364 runs, including a century and two fifties, in seven innings. However, he scored only eight runs, including a second-innings duck, against Hyderabad in their last Ranji Trophy fixture.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad's last T20I game came against Ireland in July last year. He didn't get to bat as India chased down 108 runs comfortably in a rain-marred encounter. He was also a part of the T20I squad that took on Sri Lanka under the leadership of Hardik Pandya but didn't get any game time.

So far, Gaikwad has featured in nine T20Is, amassing 135 runs at a paltry average of 16.87, including one half-century.

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand T20Is Schedule

1st T20I - Friday, January 27 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

2nd T20I - Sunday, January 29 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20I - Wednesday, February 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

