“Ruturaj Gaikwad should open and Ishan Kishan should bat in the middle order” - Aakash Chopra on India’s combination for 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Aakash Chopra has opined that India should open with Ruturaj Gaikwad while Ishan Kishan should bat in the middle order during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday. Chopra, however, added that he doesn’t see that happening and predicted that India will open with Kishan and Shubman Gill.

With skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the first two ODIs of the series, the hosts will have to make a change at the top of the batting order. Although Rohit was part of the playing XI in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, Kishan, and Gill opened the innings since India were chasing a paltry 51.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared his thoughts on India’s batting order for the opening ODI against Australia [0:50].

"As Virat Kohli is not there, Shreyas Iyer can come in at No. 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad should open and Ishan Kishan should bat in the middle order. If he is needed during the World Cup, you would like to see him in the middle order. But I feel India will open with Ishan and Gill. They make reels together and are expected to put up good partnerships as well,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Kishan and Gill added an unbroken 51 in 6.1 overs in the Asia Cup final in Colombo. While the former was unbeaten on 23 off 18 balls, the latter helped himself to 27 not out off 19. However, the duo will be up against a much bigger challenge in the series against Australia.

“There should not be too many changes in terms of spots” - Chopra on Kishan’s batting position

Elaborating further on Kishan’s batting position in ODIs, Chopra opined that India must bat him where they expect him to play during the World Cup if the need arises. He stated that too much shuffling of the batter order ahead of the World Cup might not be a good idea.

“If you have considered Ishan Kishan as the third opener [for the World Cup], then simply open with Ishan Kishan and forget it. It doesn't manner what he has done and what he has not. There is a possibility that he might not play and Suryakumar Yadav might come into the middle-order if there's an opening. But I firmly believe that there should not be too many changes in terms of spots," he stated.

"People who have to play at certain position, try and make them bat there only as much as possible. If not, only then shuffle the order,” Chopra concluded.

Apart from the final, Kishan batted in the middle-order during the Asia Cup and registered scores of 82, 33, and 5.