Ryan Rickelton gets run out in unfortunate manner after hitting ton as bat hangs in air in SA vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton got run out in an unfortunate manner in their Champions Trophy 2025 opening clash against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. The left-hander was caught short of his crease only because his bat was in the air despite crossing the crease line.

Ad

Rickelton departed for 103 runs off 106 balls, including one maximum and seven boundaries, as the Proteas lost their third wicket for 201. This was his maiden ODI century and third in international cricket.

The dismissal came in the 36th over of South Africa’s innings. Rashid Khan bowled a flat delivery onto the stumps and Rickelton shimmied forward and then adjusted to push it back to Rashid. The bowler threw it back to the keeper as the batter ducked down while trying to return to his crease.

Ad

Trending

Rickelton put in a desperate dive but his bat was in the air when wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz dislodged the bails in a flash. The batter then shook hands with Rashid Khan as a gesture towards the spirit of cricket.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma help South Africa dominate Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

A clinical batting display from Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma helped South Africa dominate Afghanistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Bavuma, in particular, scored 58 runs off 76 balls, including five boundaries. The duo put on a 129-run partnership for the second wicket.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 245/3 after 42 overs, with Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram at the crease. Mohammed Nabi has been the pick of the bowlers, scalping two wickets so far.

Ad

The Proteas are still searching for their maiden ICC trophy. They lead Afghanistan by 3:2 in head-to-head ODI clashes. It's worth mentioning that Afghanistan have won two of their last three fixtures.

Follow the SA vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback