Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

SA v ENG 2020: Proteas announce 24-man squad for ODIs and T20Is

Quinton de Kock will lead the home team against England
Quinton de Kock will lead the home team against England
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 06 Nov 2020, 18:54 IST
News
Advertisement

After a long break from international cricket, the South African national cricket team hosts England in a limited-overs series this month. The SA v ENG 2020 series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The home side have declared a 24-man squad for the white-ball series against the defending World Cup winners.

Quinton de Kock will captain the South African side, with experienced names like Faf du Plessis, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada backing him up. Uncapped 28-year-old Glenton Stuurman is the only debutant included in the squad.

SA v ENG 2020 - South African squad

Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

It is important to note that South Africa have not played an ODI match since March, earlier this year. In their last ODI series, the Proteas played at home and completed a 3-0 whitewash of Australia.

England's last ODI series came against the Australians as well but ended in a 2-1 defeat.

South Africa welcomed England earlier this year for a 3 match ODI series that finished tied at 1-1. The visitors had secured the preceding T20I series by winning games at Kingsmead and Supersport Park.

As part of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cape Town and Paarl will host the upcoming SA v ENG series behind closed doors. Here is the complete schedule for this tour.

SA v ENG 2020 schedule

Advertisement

27th November: 1st T20I, Newlands Cricket Ground - 9:30 PM IST

29th November: 2nd T20I, Boland Park - 6:00 PM IST

1st December: 3rd T20I, Newlands Cricket Ground - 9:30 PM IST

4th December: 1st ODI, Newlands Cricket Ground - 4:30 PM IST

6th December: 2nd ODI, Boland Park - 1:30 PM IST

9th December: 3rd ODI, Newlands Cricket Ground - 4:30 PM IST

Published 06 Nov 2020, 18:54 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी