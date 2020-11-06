After a long break from international cricket, the South African national cricket team hosts England in a limited-overs series this month. The SA v ENG 2020 series will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The home side have declared a 24-man squad for the white-ball series against the defending World Cup winners.

Quinton de Kock will captain the South African side, with experienced names like Faf du Plessis, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada backing him up. Uncapped 28-year-old Glenton Stuurman is the only debutant included in the squad.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT



Here they are! Our 24-man Proteas squad for the upcoming white-ball tour against England on home soil.



#SAvENG #SeeUsOnThePitch

SA v ENG 2020 - South African squad

Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

It is important to note that South Africa have not played an ODI match since March, earlier this year. In their last ODI series, the Proteas played at home and completed a 3-0 whitewash of Australia.

England's last ODI series came against the Australians as well but ended in a 2-1 defeat.

South Africa welcomed England earlier this year for a 3 match ODI series that finished tied at 1-1. The visitors had secured the preceding T20I series by winning games at Kingsmead and Supersport Park.

As part of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cape Town and Paarl will host the upcoming SA v ENG series behind closed doors. Here is the complete schedule for this tour.

SA v ENG 2020 schedule

Official Announcement: We have named the IT20 and ODI squads for our South Africa white-ball tour! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏



Log in to your We Are England Cricket Supporters account to see the full squads 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 3, 2020

27th November: 1st T20I, Newlands Cricket Ground - 9:30 PM IST

29th November: 2nd T20I, Boland Park - 6:00 PM IST

1st December: 3rd T20I, Newlands Cricket Ground - 9:30 PM IST

4th December: 1st ODI, Newlands Cricket Ground - 4:30 PM IST

6th December: 2nd ODI, Boland Park - 1:30 PM IST

9th December: 3rd ODI, Newlands Cricket Ground - 4:30 PM IST