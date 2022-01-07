"The biggest challenge for Dravid is to eradicate this graph of ups and downs" - Saba Karim after India's defeat in Wanderers Test

Former wicket-keeper and selector Saba Karim has pointed out the biggest challenge India's head coach Rahul Dravid will face going forward. Saba Karim mentioned that eradicating the graph of ups and downs will be Dravid's biggest challenge in time to come.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Saba Karim opined that the Indian team often fail to carry forward the intensity from one Test to another in a series.

"The biggest challenge for Rahul Dravid will be to eradicate this graph of ups and downs. The main reason for this inconsistency is that, the one Test match that we play, we play with all our energy and intensity but for the next match we lack that very energy and unity", said Saba Karim.

Saba Karim continued further and said:

"If we analyze carefully, we can see that all our players together are a superpower for a particular Test match. But to win a series you much show the same intensity and Test match throughout. We show the intentisy for the entire 15 sessions but the force and preparation we need across the 15 sessions of the next match goes missing and that's the reason behind this graph."

Saba Karim also opined that Rahul Dravid and the team management will have to take a big call on the batting order and the value each batter brings to the side. Karim added that if the batters selected weren't up to the mark, they would have to assess the value that players performing in the domestic circuit would bring.

"Rahul Dravid, the captain and the selection committee should be deciding if this team and the batting order they are playing with is working or not. They should be deciding whether to keep these players or bring in young players who have a lot of experience in the domestic circuit and are going through good form. They need to see if these new players will add value to the team", said Saba Karim.

South Africa beat India by 7 wickets to level the series 1-1

Dean Elgar led from the front with a defiant unbeaten 96 to lead South Africa to a seven-wicket victory over India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Chasing 240, skipper Elgar's knock gave South Africa their first-ever win over India at the venue in six attempts.

India could only manage 202 upon winning the toss and electing to bat first. Despite a better showing in the second innings, their bowlers were unable to defend their target of 240.

Virat Kohli missed the Wanderers Test owing to an upper back spasm.

India and South Africa will now play the series decider at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, which starts on January 11. Full-time skipper Virat Kohli is expected to return for the game, having missed the second Test due to an upper back spasm.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava