SA v SL 2020: Quinton de Kock has no plans to become South Africa's long-term captain

Quinton de Kock is not interested in becoming South Africa's long-term captain, but he is happy to take on the role until they can find a suitable candidate. The wicketkeeper-batsman was appointed Test captain for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

De Kock will also captain the team for the games against Pakistan and Australia after the South African cricket board wasn't able to identify a permanent candidate to take over.

The decision came even after South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith said that Quinton de Kock would not be considered for Test captaincy as they do not want to overburden him. However, with no other leader in the squad, de Kock accepted the Test captaincy for the rest of the season.

"When they told me the situation that we were in, I understood where they were coming from. Obviously, I didn't accept it immediately. I did think about it and I understood it's just for now. It's not a long-term thing," said de Kock.

"It's just until we get someone who really puts up their hand. The guys are looking for a long-term leader. I won't be doing that. There does seem to be a lot on my plate but I am quite happy to do it for now," added de Kock.

Quinton de Kock is already South Africa's captain in limited-overs cricket. He is also the team's star batsman and first-choice wicketkeeper.

South African players have a responsibility to follow quarantine restrictions: Quinton de Kock

The ODI series between South Africa & England was abandoned.

Quinton de Kock feels that the South African players have a responsibility to ensure that the series against Sri Lanka goes smoothly after the troubles they had against England. The ODI leg of the England tour was cancelled after a South African player and members of the hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

"Obviously we’ve got that bit of responsibility but it’s not much you can’t handle. It's just a small part we can play in ensuring future tours in bubble life and COVID times," said de Kock.

De Kock feels that South Africa must do their part to ensure that they can continue to play during the pandemic. The first Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on Boxing Day.