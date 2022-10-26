SA vs BAN weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

South Africa will lock horns with Bangladesh in their second Super 12 game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27. Fans can expect several rain delays during the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup match as the weather forecast suggests an almost 50 percent chance of rain.

The Proteas were unlucky not to bag two points as rain played spoilsport in their first game against Zimbabwe. Chasing 80 in nine overs, they were in line to chase down the target. After another rain delay, the revised target was 64 required off seven overs. Quinton de Kock hammered an 18-ball 47* before rain interrupted again and no further play was possible.

South Africa will expect rain to stay away as they cannot afford to drop more points if they want to reach the semi-finals. Temba Bavuma and Co. will hope to beat Bangladesh by a huge margin to improve their net run rate, which can come into play at the business end of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, edged past the Netherlands in their first Super 12 game. Batting first, they managed to post 144/8 in 20 overs, with Afif Hossain top-scoring with 38 off 27 balls.

The bowlers, however, put up an excellent display to restrict the Netherlands batters, winning the game by nine runs. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, returning with figures of 4/25.

The Bangla Tigers will have to come out as a team against a stronger opponent in South Africa to keep their winning run going.

SA vs BAN - Weather Update - Rain predicted

A few matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 have already witnessed several rain delays and games getting abandoned.

While both teams will expect a full 40-over game, rain is expected to cause delays as the Sydney weather forecast says there is a 50 percent chance of rain during the clash.

The temperature will hover between 25 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will be less humid, meaning players will enjoy their time out in the middle.

