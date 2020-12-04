The first ODI between England and South Africa was called off after a Proteas player tested positive for COVID-19. The game was called off just 90 minutes before the scheduled start of the first ODI in the three-match series. The match will now be rescheduled.

Cricket South Africa has announced that the first ODI will now take place in Paarl on Sunday, December 06. The second ODI will be held in Cape Town on Monday, December 07. The series will now end in Cape Town on Wednesday, December 09.

SA vs ENG: All players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 before the series can begin

Dawid Malan scored 99 not out in the third T20I

All players and support staff from both teams will now undergo another round of COVID-19 testing on Friday. The decision to continue the series will be taken only after all results are available. Cricket South Africa said in a statement:

"This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for Covid-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs."

"In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday."

The two sides have already played a three-match T20I series, which England comfortably won 3-0. The world's top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan starred in the whitewash as England cruised to victory. South Africa will have to improve if they are to challenge the 2019 World Cup winners in the ODI series.