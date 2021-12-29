"I think that a target of 300 is a must" - Nikhil Chopra on how India should plan their declaration on Day 4

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra believes the visitors will at least have to pile on a lead of 300 runs before considering a declaration. India are currently 146 runs ahead with nine wickets in hand in the second innings.

Virat Kohli and co. amassed a lead of 130 runs following the culmination of the first innings. Chopra shed the importance of the first hour's play by stating that India would be the side under pressure if they collapse again. While speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Chopra said:

"I think that a target of 300 is a must. South Africa will come with full throttle and they also know the importance of the first hour. If Rabada and Ngdi claim 3 wickets in their first spell, the pressure will be right back on India."

He added:

"The batters could target the bowlers apart from Rabada and Ngidi. The spinner Keshav Maharaj will also have to bowl to maintain the over rate and avoid points docking in the WTC table."

The Indian bowling unit stepped up to the task and bowled their hearts out to bundle South Africa for 197. Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with a five-wicket haul. The ensuing declaration comes at a tricky phase with poor conditions being predicted for the final day of the Test.

"They must see out the opening spell from Rabada and Ngidi at all costs" - Nikhil Chopra on India's potential strategy

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada wreaked havoc in the first session of Day 3. The pace bowling duo picked up nine wickets between them to trigger India's collapse. Chopra reckoned that it was necessary for Kohli's side to see off the opening spell in the first session of Day 4.

He said:

"India will have to score 150-200 more runs anyhow. Hopefully, the batters won't repeat their mistakes from the first innings. They must see out the opening spell from Rabada and Ngidi at all costs."

Chopra added:

"Can look to score runs after that. The more this pitch is being exposed to the sun, the quicker it gets."

India lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal in the final over of Day 3. They are currently 16/1 with KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur at the crease.

