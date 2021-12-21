[In pics] "All smiles at Centurion" - BCCI share photos from India training session

India are five days away from the first Test against South Africa and their training sessions are on in full swing in Centurion. The three-match Test series is set to begin on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media today to share some pictures of the men's team from their training session.

"MOOD in the camp right now. All smiles here at Centurion," they captioned the post.

The BCCI shared more pictures in a follow-up tweet.

Cheteshwar Pujara was seen all smiles in two of the pictures, while captain Virat Kohli was seen talking to his deputy for the series, KL Rahul, in one of them.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav also featured in the pictures, as did Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer among others.

South Africa dealt Anrich Nortje blow ahead of India series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) were dealt a massive blow today in the form of an injury to pacer Anrich Nortje that ruled him out of the three-match Test series against India.

South Africa won't be bringing in a replacement, CSA said.

"Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury. No replacement will be brought in," CSA tweeted.

South Africa will also be without Quinton de Kock for the last two Tests as the wicketkeeper-batter will be away on paternity leave.

India have injury worries of their own. Rohit Sharma, who was recently elevated to Test vice-captaincy, and Ravindra Jadeja are out with injury, as are Shubman Gill and Axar Patel.

India roped in Priyank Panchal as Rohit's replacement, while KL Rahul was named vice-captain for the series.

The Test series as well as the three ODIs which will follow are set to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 situation in South Africa, CSA recently announced.

