[In pics] India complete first training session in South Africa ahead of Test series

The Indian cricket team began preparations for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa today, two days after touching down in Johannesburg. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share pictures from India's first training session.

The BCCI captioned the post:

"#TeamIndia begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion. First practice session done."

The BCCI shared more pics in the thread.

India captain Virat Kohli also tweeted a picture after the training session.

The Indian team traveled from Mumbai to Johannesburg on December 16 before moving to Centurion, which will host the first Test. Yesterday, the team did some light running and played a game of 'foot-volley' to get in shape, having undergone a hard quarantine in Mumbai.

KL Rahul named India vice-captain for South Africa Test series

The BCCI today named KL Rahul as India's vice-captain for the three-match Test series. Rohit Sharma, who was promoted to vice-captaincy in Tests earlier this month, suffered a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the series. However, he is set to return for the three ODIs.

In a statement released earlier today, the BCCI wrote:

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury."

The first Test is set to begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The two teams will then meet at The Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second Test beginning January 3. The third Test will start on January 11 in Cape Town.

India squad for South Africa Test series: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Edited by Ritwik Kumar