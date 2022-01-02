[In pics] "New year, same motivation" for Virat Kohli as he hits the nets in Johannesburg

India's Test captain Virat Kohli has been busy gearing up for the second Test against South Africa which starts tomorrow, having led the team to victory in the series opener in Centurion.

Kohli took to social media today to share pictures from the nets session.

"New year, same motivation," the 33-year-old captioned the post.

Kohli was seen taking stance and practicing some shots in the pictures he shared. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a series of photos from India's training session.

"A sleep away from the second Test at the Wanderers," the BCCI captioned the post.

Apart from Kohli, the BCCI post featured head coach Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal among others.

Virat Kohli looking to secure historic series win at The Wanderers

India will go into the second Test knowing that a victory would mean a first ever Test series win on South African soil.

Virat Kohli will be buoyed by the fact that the match is at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India have never lost at the venue, having won two and drawn three of the five matches they have played there.

The Wanderers was also where India's current five-match winning streak against South Africa in Tests began.

In the first Test of the current series in Centurion, India pulled off a stunning victory, powered by KL Rahul's stellar century and a fine performance by the fast bowlers, especially Mohammed Shami.

Rahul was the standout performer with the bat for his gritty 123 in India's first innings, which laid the platform for their win.

Shami took five wickets in South Africa's first innings and three more in their second essay as India emerged victorious by 113 runs.

It was the first time South Africa had lost at SuperSport Park since 2014. India also became only the third team ever -- and the first from Asia -- to win at the venue.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar