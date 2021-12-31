KL Rahul to lead India in ODIs vs South Africa, Rohit Sharma misses series with injury

KL Rahul will captain India in the three-match ODI series in South Africa, starting 19th January. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced this today as they named a 18-member squad.

Rohit Sharma, who was named India's new ODI captain before the tour of South Africa started, has been ruled out as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Rohit also missed the Test series, which India are currently leading 1-0, with KL Rahul named vice-captain there in his absence.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been named Rahul's deputy for the series.

TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Virat Kohli, who was recently removed as ODI skipper, is part of the squad as well.

Shikhar Dhawan, who captained India in their last ODI assignment in Sri Lanka, has been named in the squad. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who enjoyed a great run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and IPL 2021 has also been included.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are the two other batters included in the team.

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer received his maiden ODI call-up following a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

Ravichandran Ashwin set for India ODI comeback

Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an ODI in 2017, has been picked in the squad. He recently made a comeback in the T20 International side in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the home series against New Zealand that followed.

Ashwin back in the ODI team after 2017 Champions Trophy. Shami has been rested. Axar and Jadeja not fit.

Washington Sundar is the other off-spinner named in the team, while Yuzvendra Chahal is the leg-spinner option.

India have picked a long list of fast-bowlers for the tour. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have all been named in the team.

India Squad for South Africa ODIs: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

The first ODI is scheduled for January 19, with the second match to be played on January 21. The third and final match will be played on January 23.

The first two matches will be played in Paarl, while the series will finish off in Cape Town.

