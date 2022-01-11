"Rahul Dravid black magic is unreal" - Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli wins toss in 3rd Test vs South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss today and opted to bat in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
Kohli, who missed out on the last Test with a back spasm, returned to the team replacing Hanuma Vihari, while Umesh Yadav pipped Ishant Sharma as Mohammed Siraj's replacement.
Siraj had picked up a hamstring niggle in the last match and was not fully fit for this Test.
Speaking on his decision to bat first, despite overcast conditions, the India captain said:
"Can't control what is above your head, pitch has grass, we understand that. Runs on the board has worked out well, we need to put runs on the board and then utilise the skills of our bowlers after that."
He said about the changes to the team:
"I come in for Vihari, Siraj misses out with a niggle, Umesh comes in. It was a tough decision between Ishant and Umesh. Umesh is bowling amazingly well."
South Africa, meanwhile, named an unchanged playing XI from the second Test. Speaking after the toss, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said:
"Ideally you want to bat first on this surface and given the overhead conditions it might not be a bad idea to bowl first."
The match at Newlands will be the series decider, with India having won the first Test at Centurion and South Africa coming out on top in Johannesburg.
India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test thanks to a century from KL Rahul and a brilliant performance from the pacers led by Mohammed Shami, who picked up eight wickets in the match in total.
South Africa stormed back in the second match, with Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helping them chase 240 on a tricky pitch after a good show by their pacers.
The two teams will now face off in Cape Town, with India chasing a historic first-ever Test series win in South Africa.
Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli wins yet another toss
Virat Kohli and his bad luck at tosses was the butt of all jokes for the longest time, but in recent times, the India Test captain's fortunes seem to have changed as he won yet another toss.
India have now won all three tosses during the series in South Africa and social media can't get enough of it.
Many opined that it wasn't the Test skipper who had bad fortune, but former head coach Ravi Shastri, as India's luck with tosses seems to have changed since Rahul Dravid took over from him.
Here are some of the best reactions after the toss at Newlands:
Some users also reacted to Umesh Yadav's selection and the decision to pick him over Ishant Sharma, as well as Hanuma Vihari not being given a longer run.
