"Rahul Dravid black magic is unreal" - Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli wins toss in 3rd Test vs South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss today and opted to bat in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Kohli, who missed out on the last Test with a back spasm, returned to the team replacing Hanuma Vihari, while Umesh Yadav pipped Ishant Sharma as Mohammed Siraj's replacement.

Siraj had picked up a hamstring niggle in the last match and was not fully fit for this Test.

Speaking on his decision to bat first, despite overcast conditions, the India captain said:

"Can't control what is above your head, pitch has grass, we understand that. Runs on the board has worked out well, we need to put runs on the board and then utilise the skills of our bowlers after that."

He said about the changes to the team:

"I come in for Vihari, Siraj misses out with a niggle, Umesh comes in. It was a tough decision between Ishant and Umesh. Umesh is bowling amazingly well."

South Africa, meanwhile, named an unchanged playing XI from the second Test. Speaking after the toss, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said:

"Ideally you want to bat first on this surface and given the overhead conditions it might not be a bad idea to bowl first."

The match at Newlands will be the series decider, with India having won the first Test at Centurion and South Africa coming out on top in Johannesburg.

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test thanks to a century from KL Rahul and a brilliant performance from the pacers led by Mohammed Shami, who picked up eight wickets in the match in total.

South Africa stormed back in the second match, with Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helping them chase 240 on a tricky pitch after a good show by their pacers.

The two teams will now face off in Cape Town, with India chasing a historic first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli wins yet another toss

Virat Kohli and his bad luck at tosses was the butt of all jokes for the longest time, but in recent times, the India Test captain's fortunes seem to have changed as he won yet another toss.

India have now won all three tosses during the series in South Africa and social media can't get enough of it.

Many opined that it wasn't the Test skipper who had bad fortune, but former head coach Ravi Shastri, as India's luck with tosses seems to have changed since Rahul Dravid took over from him.

Here are some of the best reactions after the toss at Newlands:

Manya @CSKian716 We thought Kohli had the curse of the coin but it was Shastri all along. We thought Kohli had the curse of the coin but it was Shastri all along.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_ Very crucial match and toss going our way. Let’s hope for the best 🤞 Very crucial match and toss going our way. Let’s hope for the best 🤞

Sohom ✨ @AwaaraHoon Virat Kohli wins the toss yet again, Rahul Dravid black magic is unreal!!!! Virat Kohli wins the toss yet again, Rahul Dravid black magic is unreal!!!! https://t.co/lIJXifaWbk

Some users also reacted to Umesh Yadav's selection and the decision to pick him over Ishant Sharma, as well as Hanuma Vihari not being given a longer run.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This will be Umesh's 4th tour to SA. He was there when Unadkat made his test debut too. Suprisingly enough, he's never played a test in SA. And if all goes well for India, it might just be the case once again for him.



You really have to feel for him somewhere. Yes his own This will be Umesh's 4th tour to SA. He was there when Unadkat made his test debut too. Suprisingly enough, he's never played a test in SA. And if all goes well for India, it might just be the case once again for him.You really have to feel for him somewhere. Yes his own Umesh playing his 1st Test in SA. 10 years after his debut! twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Umesh playing his 1st Test in SA. 10 years after his debut! twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 India chose Umesh ahead of the younger, taller Ishant.



Interesting. India chose Umesh ahead of the younger, taller Ishant.Interesting.

Manya @CSKian716 Ishant hasn't done much wrong to fall out of favour so quickly, not even in the top 4 bowlers overseas. Thought this quick snubbing will change with Dravid... Ishant hasn't done much wrong to fall out of favour so quickly, not even in the top 4 bowlers overseas. Thought this quick snubbing will change with Dravid...

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill It's genuinely tough being Hanuma Vihari. You play one test after an year, do well, but have to miss out again for no fault of yours. It's genuinely tough being Hanuma Vihari. You play one test after an year, do well, but have to miss out again for no fault of yours.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for Hanuma Vihari. Did nothing wrong in the previous opportunity he got after a long, but yet again he has to miss out from the playing XI. Feel for Hanuma Vihari. Did nothing wrong in the previous opportunity he got after a long, but yet again he has to miss out from the playing XI.

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Skipper Virat Kohli replacing Hanuma Vihari.!Gonna feel for him.Played one Test every year.!He has been superb with India A also.! Skipper Virat Kohli replacing Hanuma Vihari.!Gonna feel for him.Played one Test every year.!He has been superb with India A also.!

