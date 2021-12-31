[Watch] India's behind-the-scenes celebrations after historic win over South Africa in Centurion

India, on Thursday, completed a historic 113-run win over South Africa in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The team celebrated in style after the win, getting into a jig with the hotel staff.

They also cut a cake to celebrate milestones for two of the players -- 200 Test wickets for Mohammed Shami and 100 dismissals from behind the stumps for Rishabh Pant.

Sharing a video of their celebrations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote:

"Cannot ask for a better end to 2021!"

Virat Kohli was seen leading the celebrations back at the hotel, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal were also seen shaking their legs in the video.

Ravichandran Ashwin, too, shared a video of the team's celebration at the hotel.

India always looking for opportunities to win: Virat Kohli

Speaking in a video shared by the BCCI, Virat Kohli hailed India's progress over the last few years, especially with regards to winning overseas Tests.

"New Year is a very good time to look back and analyse how you played your cricket. And I think we played some outstanding cricket, not just this year, but over the last two-three years, especially overseas. We are a side who are getting better and gaining more confident with how much cricket we play. It feels amazing to be 1-0 up. Sets up wonderfully for the Wanderers," Kohli said.

Kohli said it spoke volumes about the team's strength that India won in Centurion in under four days with the second day getting washed out. India comfortably wrapped up their victory within two overs of the second session on the final day.

"Test series in South Africa or in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all. We ended up getting a result within four days which is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side which we are today and the strength of the squad was on full display," he said.

Kohli went on to add:

"We were just looking for opportunities to win the game. That's how we play our cricket now. And given an opportunity at any given stage we will pounce on it."

India and South Africa will now face off at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second Test beginning January 3rd.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava