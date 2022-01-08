[Watch] Team India welcomed in Cape Town with percussions band, man playing sitar in a bubble

The Indian men's cricket team reached Cape Town on Saturday ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today shared a video of the team's journey and how they were welcomed to Cape Town.

"Touchdown Cape Town," the BCCI captioned the video.

In the video, the team were seen boarding their flight from Johannesburg and then getting off in Cape Town.

A band of percussionists were seen playing and as the team entered their hotel, a man was seen playing the sitar from inside a literal bubble at the reception.

India chasing historic series win against South Africa in Cape Town

India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but head into the final Test in Cape Town with an eye on doing just that.

India won the series opener in Centurion thanks to a century from KL Rahul and a magnificent showing from the pacers led by Mohammed Shami, who picked eight wickets in the match.

However, the hosts came storming back at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. India were without captain Virat Kohli, with a back spasm ruling him out on the day of the start of the match.

While Shardul Thakur picked up seven wickets in South Africa's first innings, Proteas captain Dean Elgar played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 96 in their second innings to help his team chase 240 and register a memorable win.

It was, in fact, the first time South Africa had beaten India in a Test in Johannesburg.

Kohli is set to return in the series decider and India face a tough selection question regarding who he replaces.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were both under the pump coming into the match and their failures in the first innings did not help their cause. But both senior batters scored half-centuries as they stitched a 111-run partnership to rescue India from trouble in their second innings.

Hanuma Vihari looked solid during his knock ot 20 from 53 deliveries in the first innings and was dismissed only thanks to Rassie van der Dussen taking a brilliant catch.

In the second innings, he played a lovely unbeaten knock of 40, but ran out of partners as he tried to increase the target for South Africa.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be buoyed by improved performances of their pacers. The grit shown while batting by the likes of Keegan Petersen, van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma along with their captain Elgar will also give the hosts immense confidence.

The third Test of their India's series against South Africa will begin on Tuesday.

