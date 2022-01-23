"Earlier flight than rest?" - Rishabh Pant trolled on Twitter after golden duck in 3rd ODI vs South Africa

With Rishabh Pant, you never know what you are going to get. One day he can play a maverick knock, and then deliver an absolutely frustrating performance the very next game.

That is what turned out to be the case in the ODI series between India and South Africa. Having hit a brilliant 72-ball 85 in the 2nd match, Rishabh Pant got out for a golden duck in the third ODI as he tried to come down the track and hit a big shot off Andile Phehlukwayo playing his very first delivery.

Phehlukwayo had just dismissed the well-set Shikhar Dhawan earlier in the over and Pant's quick dismissal put India in a difficult position. With Deepak Chahar's brilliant 34-ball 54 taking India within inches of pulling off a consolation win, Pant's dismissal came under more scrutiny.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Pant comes, slogs first ball, holes out, returns to the dressing room. Well… Pant comes, slogs first ball, holes out, returns to the dressing room. Well…

Sonali @samtanisonali1 Does Pant have a flight scheduled for earlier than the rest? Does Pant have a flight scheduled for earlier than the rest?

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Virat Kohli's reaction when Rishabh Pant got out on the first ball because played a flashy shot on the first ball. Virat Kohli's reaction when Rishabh Pant got out on the first ball because played a flashy shot on the first ball. https://t.co/q70p80eUsC

Shrey Sharma @ssmusiclover89 @mohsinaliisb We lost because of Rishabh Pant, shreyas and KL batting and poor captaincy @mohsinaliisb We lost because of Rishabh Pant, shreyas and KL batting and poor captaincy

SDabloo-wadi @samosawadi @rootofall3vil @TheWand68425335 Brain fade batting and match losing keeping. Pant should be asked to work on either before getting into the ODI team @rootofall3vil @TheWand68425335 Brain fade batting and match losing keeping. Pant should be asked to work on either before getting into the ODI team

Rishabh Pant dismissed for a golden duck as South Africa sweep series 3-0

South Africa beat India by four runs in the 3rd ODI to seal a 3-0 series win. Quinton de Kock set South Africa up with his brilliant 130-ball 124. It was his 17th ODI century and sixth against India.

Rassie van der Dussen also contributed with a well made 52 off 59 as South Africa posted 287 on the board. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India, with three scalps to his name. Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each.

KL Rahul was out early in India's chase as he edged one behind off Lungi Ngidi. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli then put on a 98-run stand to ensure India were on track to chase down their target. However, Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were sniffed out in the same over by Andile Phehlukhwayo and Kohli too was soon to fall, leaving India in a tough situation. Dhawan scored 61 off 73, while Kohli made 65 off 84.

Shreyas Iyer was next to fall as he miscued a pull shot off Sisanda Magala and was caught at long leg by Phehlukwayo. Suryakumar Yadav's punchy knock of 39 off 32 was brought to an end by Dwaine Pretorius as he got a leading edge to Temba Bavuma at mid-off.

Chahar then played brilliantly to keep India in the game, hitting his second ODI half-century, but it was not to be enough as he fell with India needing 10 off 17. South Africa managed to clean out the tail despite efforts from Bumrah (12) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2) to seal a famous series sweep.

