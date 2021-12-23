"Something he really worked towards" - Allan Donald on Virat Kohli's comments in 2018 about India winning abroad

The three-match Test series between South Africa and India is set to begin on Sunday at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. India will be looking to register their first ever Test series win in the African nation.

While India have been near-impossible to beat at home for a long time, they have also become a formidable touring side in the recent past. Virat Kohli's men won their maiden series in Australia in 2019 and followed it up with another triumphant tour Down Under earlier this year.

They have also won in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and were leading the series 2-1 in England before the fifth match was postponed by almost a year. Their domination saw them reach the maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they lost out to New Zealand.

Former South Africa pacer Allan Donald recalled Kohli's comments back in 2018, when India lost an away Test series in the country 2-1. The Team India skipper opined his team would only be considered world-class if they began winning abroad in addition to dominating at home. Donald believes the India Test captain has worked on just that in the three years since that 2-1 loss in South Africa.

Speaking to Cricket South Africa, Donald said:

"Kohli’s comments a few years ago were that you’ll never be classed as a great side if you don’t win away from home and that has been something he really worked towards. You saw them win in Australia and also reach the WTC Final."

Speaking about the upcoming series, Donald said:

"There is no doubt this is one of the marquee series in the world game and we can look forward to an incredible battle over the summer. This is a quality Indian team that is here. I’m looking forward to it."

Donald also explained how the performance of South Africa's batting lineup will be the deciding factor in the series:

"Both teams line up really well, both have strong bowling line-ups and that will mean the batting on both sides will be tested. Our batting has lost some key players in the last couple of seasons. There’s no hiding from the fact that it’s a young line-up and they will be tested by the Indian attack," he said.

He went on to add:

"For me that is where the series will be decided. In the last few seasons, we haven’t scored enough runs and that will be the challenge. If we can put the runs on the board, we undoubtedly have the bowlers who can take 20 wickets."

Makhaya Ntini expects South Africa to keep India at bay in home conditions

Meanwhile, fellow former pacer Makhaya Ntini said that while the series against India will be an exciting one, he still expects the Proteas to come out on top at home.

"There’s nothing better than playing at home in familiar surroundings, especially against a very good India team," he said.

He went on to add:

"We have the likes of Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, who have the ability to dig in and score big runs and I also like the way that Rassie (van der Dussen) has come in and grown in that team. Then we also have a guy like Quinny (Quinton de Kock), who we know will not hold back. He will play his natural game. Then when it comes to our bowling attack, we have a settled unit and one that can definitely put India under pressure. We still have that stranglehold over them because they’ve never won here and I don’t think that will change.”

The series is set to get underway with the Boxing Day Test, followed by matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

