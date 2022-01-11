"Rishabh Pant is not a Test No. 6" - Twitter lashes out at India's wicketkeeper-batter after he throws away his wicket in Cape Town

Rishabh Pant, Team India's wicketkeeper-batter, once again copped criticism as he gave away his wicket after doing all the hard work in the series-decider against South Africa at Newlands.

Pant did all the hard work, playing 50 deliveries and scoring 27 runs before an untimely shot ended his stay in the middle. Just when his defense looked assured, the 24-year-old played a rash shot off Marco Jansen to give a regular catch to the gully fielder.

The ball jumped a couple of inches more to unsettle Pant, who tried to dab it behind the square on the off-side only to find Keegan Pietersen.

Indian cricket fans were certainly not happy with Pant not putting a prize on his wicket. They lashed out at the Delhi-born cricketer on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah How disappointing that after a fine start, Rishabh Pant should be dismissed playing a loose shot on e again. Leaves India highly vulnerAble again and redoubles onus on Kohli to bat through How disappointing that after a fine start, Rishabh Pant should be dismissed playing a loose shot on e again. Leaves India highly vulnerAble again and redoubles onus on Kohli to bat through

KASHISH @crickashish217 This is no criticism or anything, but I guess Pant's tour has sort of highlighted the value of Jadeja at 6. Him coming out to bat in the 40th over and him coming out to bat in the 65th over are two completely different things. More tired bowlers, less venom off the deck. Big miss This is no criticism or anything, but I guess Pant's tour has sort of highlighted the value of Jadeja at 6. Him coming out to bat in the 40th over and him coming out to bat in the 65th over are two completely different things. More tired bowlers, less venom off the deck. Big miss

Prabuddha Ghosh @TheCluelessBong Instead of debating over @ajinkyarahane88 and @cheteshwar1 , can we please discuss more about @RishabhPant17 reckless batting, first in England and now in South Africa. Team India is even more suffering here due to Pant getting 20s and 30s and throwing away those starts. #INDvSA Instead of debating over @ajinkyarahane88 and @cheteshwar1, can we please discuss more about @RishabhPant17 reckless batting, first in England and now in South Africa. Team India is even more suffering here due to Pant getting 20s and 30s and throwing away those starts. #INDvSA

Aari 🐢 @aari_stocrat



#SAvIND Rishabh Pant is a very very very shitty test batsman. I’m sorry but it’s true. We need to find a replacement keeper cause Pant can’t always be getting away with below average performances. Rishabh Pant is a very very very shitty test batsman. I’m sorry but it’s true. We need to find a replacement keeper cause Pant can’t always be getting away with below average performances. #SAvIND

Syed Arafath Ahmed Hashmi @ArafathSyed9 When there is so much talent in Indian cricket. It surprises me that why are they still stuck with Pant and Rahane. 🤦🤦 When there is so much talent in Indian cricket. It surprises me that why are they still stuck with Pant and Rahane. 🤦🤦

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Pant has come under the scanner for his reckless batting.

The youngster received severe criticism after his reckless shot in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test that led to India's downfall with the bat, eventually aiding South Africa to level the series.

Virat Kohli leads charge for India as others falter

BCCI @BCCI



A well made half-century for Captain



This is his 28th in Test cricket.



Live - #SAvIND FIFTY!A well made half-century for Captain @imVkohli This is his 28th in Test cricket.Live - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest FIFTY!A well made half-century for Captain @imVkohli 👏👏This is his 28th in Test cricket.Live - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdTest #SAvIND https://t.co/5NuhjXWndF

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who returned to the playing XI after missing the Johannesburg Test, played a fine innings of 79 runs to lead the charge after India opted to bat first at Newlands.

Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal negated the first 10 overs before Duanne Olivier dismissed Rahul. Kagiso Rabada produced another breakthrough, getting the better of the other opener.

Reeling at 33/2, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli forged a crucial 62-run partnership before South Africa broke through India's batting yet again. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant failed to get going once again before the tailenders were exposed.

Kohli held the fort from one end before Kagiso Rabada induced him to edge one as the wait for his 71st century continues. At the time of writing, India are currently placed at 217/9.

Also Read Article Continues below

The bowlers will look to add as much as possible to the team's total before coming all guns blazing with the ball in the last hour of the day's play.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar