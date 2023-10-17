SA vs NED Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match

South Africa will face Netherlands in match number 15 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17. The game will be a day-night affair and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Proteas have made a brilliant start to their World Cup campaign, winning two out of two comprehensively, while Netherlands have lost both their games by big margins.

The Proteas will be high on confidence, having thumped Australia by 134 in their previous match in Lucknow. Batting first, they posted 311/7 as opener Quinton de Kock smashed his second hundred in a row in the World Cup. The bowling unit then came up with a clinical effort to bundle out the Aussies for 177.

The Dutch would be slightly disappointed that they could not put up much of a fight against New Zealand. They conceded 322/7 with the ball and were then bowled out for 223. They would hope for a better showing against the Proteas.

South Africa vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and Netherlands have met seven times in one-dayers, with the Proteas enjoying a 6-0 lead in the head-to-head battle. One of the ODIs did not produce a result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 7

Matches won by South Africa: 6

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

South Africa vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

South Africa and Netherlands have faced each other three times in the ODI World Cup, with the Proteas winning all three matches. They last met during the 2011 World Cup in a group match in Mohali. South Africa won the game by 231 runs as AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla smashed hundreds.

Last 5 South Africa vs Netherlands ODI matches

The two sides last met in the 50-over format in March-April this year in South Africa, with the latter registering crushing wins.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between South Africa and Netherlands:

SA (370/8) beat NED (224) by 146 runs, Apr 2, 2023

SA (190/2) beat NED (189) by 8 wickets, Mar 31, 2023

SA (277/8) vs NED (11/0) no result, Nov 26, 2021

SA (341/3) beat NED (258/9) by 83 runs, May 31, 2013

SA (351/5) beat NED (120) by 231 runs, Mar 3, 2011