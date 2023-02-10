SA-W v SL-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 1

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Cape Town as the weather forecast for the first ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women (SA-W) and Sri Lanka (SL-W) has no chance of precipitation. The Group A game will take place at Newlands on Friday, February 10.

Both teams will be eager to start their campaign with a win in a bid to boost their confidence.

South Africa Women, who are coming into the ICC event on the back of a tri-series win, will be brimming with confidence. They defeated India Women by five wickets in a one-sided final at Buffalo Park earlier this month to lift the tri-series trophy.

However, the South Africans will be without their star all-rounder Dane van Niekerk, who was left out of the squad for not clearing the fitness test. Sune Luus will lead the side, which will also boast some experienced players like Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, and Laura Wolvaardt, among others.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will be led by the ever-reliable Chamari Athapaththu. They have a young squad at their disposal and will hope to punch above their weight and open their campaign with a win in Cape Town.

Cape Town Weather - Newlands weather report on February 10 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women. There is no chance of rain at all during the first match of the tournament.

The temperature will hover between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, however, the real feel will be two degrees below the original temperature. The humidity will be above 60 percent throughout the game.

All in all, an exciting game is on the cards in Cape Town on Friday.

SA-W vs SL-W squads

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon (vice-capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, and Annerie Dercksen.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, and Kaushani Nuthyangana.

Also Read: "Reached a stage where reaching the knockouts is not enough" - Mithali Raj on Indian women's team winning ICC events

Get IND vs AUS Live Score for 1st Test Updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates and News

Poll : 0 votes