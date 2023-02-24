SA-W vs ENG-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final 2

A rain-filled encounter awaits fans in Cape Town as South Africa Women (SA-W) and England Women (ENG-W) face off in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The match will be played at Newlands on Friday, February 24.

South Africa had a mixed outing in the league phase but stood out when it mattered the most to make it to the semi-finals. In their must-win game against Bangladesh, the Proteas thrashed the Bangla Tigers by 10 wickets in Cape Town.

Given the history, the hosts have a history of crashing out of the top four but skipper Sune Luus stated that her side are using the pain of the past as fuel for their knockout clash against England.

“It's always a great honour to be in a semi-final and it took a lot of hard work to get here, so I’m really proud of the girls,” said Luus on the eve of the match. "It is going to be a big occasion. But I think we've been on the wrong side of it too many times to know exactly what it feels like. We don't want to be there again so there is enough motivation for us to just go out and enjoy the game."

England, on the other hand, will enter Friday's semi-final as overwhelming favorites. While there is pressure to play a knockout game, opener Danielle Wyatt insisted that her side are feeling relaxed while the pressure is on South Africa.

“I think the pressure is all on South Africa. It's the home World Cup for them. We are just going to keep doing what we are doing. It's going to be really important to stay calm and just enjoy each other's company and just go out there and back ourselves.”

All in all, a crucial encounter awaits fans in Cape Town with a place in Sunday's final up for grabs against Australia.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 24 - Rain predicted

Several rain breaks are expected during Friday's semi-final clash between South Africa and England in Cape Town. According to accuweather.com, there is a chance of precipitation during the game, which might bring DLS into play.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius with significant cloud cover. Humidity, however, is expected to be around 60 percent.

Poll : 0 votes