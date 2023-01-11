SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Dewald Brevis and Jofra Archer lead charts - Updated after Match 1

MI Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, made a thunderous start to the SA20 2023 after beating the Paarl Royals by eight wickets in their opening match on Tuesday, January 10 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Dewald Brevis won the Player of the Match award after he scored 70 off 41 balls with the help of five sixes and four fours. On the back of his knock, Cape Town chased down 143 with 27 balls to spare and also earned a bonus point.

Jorfa Archer was also impressive after he picked up three wickets and got the important wickets of Wihan Lubbe, David Miller and Ferisco Adams. Jos Buttler scored 51 runs off 42 balls with six fours and one six while opening the batting, but his knock went in vain.

With the victory, Cape Town got their net run rate up to +2.126. The Royals, on the other hand, have plenty of work to do if they want to make a comeback.

SA20 2023 2023 Most Runs List

Dewald Brevis, who has been making the right noises since the U19 World Cup last year in the West Indies, is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Buttler is second on the list after his half-century against Cape Town. Ryan Rickelton and David Miller have scored 42 runs apiece. Sam Curran will have a better chance of getting runs if he keeps batting at No.3 for Cape Town.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Jofra Archer, who hasn’t played a whole lot of competitive cricket over the last 24 months, is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament. He also bowled a maiden, showing how tough it was for the batters to get him away. Olly Stone is second on the list with two scalps to his name. Duan Jansen, Ramon Simmonds and Codi Yusuf got one scalp apiece.

