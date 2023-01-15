SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Dewald Brevis and Olly Stone lead charts - Updated after Match 7

MI Cape Town on Saturday (January 14) defeated Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets in Match No.7 of the SA20 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. With the win, Rashid Khan’s men also reclaimed their top spot in the points table with nine points after displacing Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals.

Their bowlers did an excellent job as Cape Town restricted the Super Kings to a modest score of 105 for nine. Thereafter, the hosts chased down the target with 22 balls to spare.

Dewald Brevis again showed his class after scoring 42 runs off 34 balls with three sixes and two fours before Gerald Coetze accounted for his wicket.

Coetzee, in the meantime, finished with excellent figures of 4-0-24-2, but his efforts couldn’t pay dividends for the Super Kings.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Brevis has regained his top spot at the top of the run-scorers’ list in the ongoing tournament. After a rare failure in the second match, the youngster played a handy knock against the Super Kings. In three matches, Brevis has scored 112 runs at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 145.45 with a half-century and a top score of 77 to his name.

Will Jacks of the Pretoria Capitals has also been impressive after he scored 92 runs earlier in the day against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In two games, Jacks has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 196. Donavon Ferreira and JJ Smuts follow them in the charts.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in SA20 2023

Olly Stone of MI Cape Town remains the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. In two matches, the pacer has picked up six wickets with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Prenelan Subrayen of Durban Super Giants and Ottniel Baartman of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have four wickets apiece to their names.

Poll : 0 votes