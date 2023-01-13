SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Donavan Ferreira and Evan Jones lead charts - Updated after Match 4

The Paarl Royals, led by David Miller, faced a heavy defeat at the hands of MI Cape Town in their opening match of SA20. However, they bounced back by defeating the Joburg Super Kings by eight wickets in a rather one-sided affair on Friday, January 13, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals’ bowlers did an excellent job as they routed the Super Kings for just 81. Joburg could only manage to score 17 runs in the powerplay and lost four crucial wickets. From there on, the Super Kings could never get a foothold back into the contest.

Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones picked up three wickets apiece for the Royals. The lower-order scored some useful runs, but it couldn’t take the Super Kings past the 100-run mark.

The Royals lost three wickets but also bagged a bonus point. However, Jason Roy and Dane Vilas will be disappointed for not staying unbeaten after getting into double digits.

In the end, Jos Buttler stayed not out on 29 to take the Royals home.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Donovan Ferreira failed against the Royals, but he remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. In two matches, the right-handed batter has scored 88 runs.

Jos Buttler is second in the list, having scored 80 runs at an average of 80. Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt and Dewald Brevis have also been impressive and make up the rest of the top five.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in SA20 2023

Evan Jones picked up three wickets against the Super Kings and toppled MI Cape Town’s Jofra Archer to the top of the wicket-taker’s list in the tournament. Both Jones and Archer have three wickets apiece, but the former has a better average and strike-rate of 7.0 and 4.6 respectively.

Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin also picked up three wickets and has a superb economy rate of 5.2 from the 7.3 overs he has bowled.

