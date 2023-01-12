SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Donavon Ferreira and Jofra Archer lead charts - Updated after Match 2

Joburg Super Kings, captained by Faf du Plessis, moved to second in the points table in the SA202 2023 after beating Durban’s Super Giants by 16 runs in Match No.2 on Wednesday, January 11 at Kingsmead in Durban.

After being reduced to 26 for four in the powerplay, Donavon Ferreira’s 82-run stand took the Super Kings to 190 for the loss of six wickets. Romario Shepherd also threw the kitchen sink at everything to score 40 runs off 20 balls with four sixes and two fours.

The Super Giants, in their run-chase, were cruising after Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers put on 98 for the opening wicket off 11 overs. Aaron Phangiso gave the Super Kings their first breakthrough after dismissing Mayers, who scored 39 off 29.

But once de Kock got out after scoring 78 runs off 52 balls, the Super Giants lost quite a bit of momentum. Dwaine Pretorius hit Malusi Siboto for two sixes in the penultimate over, but his efforts went in vain. Alzarri Joseph bowled brilliantly in the final over to take the Super Kings past the finish line.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Donavon Ferreira is the leading run-scorer of the SA20 after his match-winning knock against the Super Giants. De Kock is second on the list, despite his knock against the Super Kings couldn’t quite pay dividends. Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town and Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals are third and fourth on the list respectively. David Miller and Ryan Rickelton have scored 42 runs respectively.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Jofra Archer of MI Cape Town remains the leading wicket-taker after he secured three scalps against the Royals. Prenelan Subrayen, Alzarri Joseph and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece. Olly Stone, Duan Jansen and Keshav Maharaj have also been pretty impressive.

