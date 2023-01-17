SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Quinton de Kock and Ottniel Baartman lead charts - Updated after Match 9

After back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Pretoria Capitals, Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape opened their account in SA20 2023. On Monday, January 16, they defeated Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town by four wickets at St George’s Park.

George Linde’s unbeaten 28-ball 63 guided Cape Town through to a decent score of 158 for the loss of eight wickets. The match went right down to the wire as the Sunrisers needed five to win off the last five balls. James Fuller hit two fours and took his team home.

Markram scored 50 off 35, while Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a 30-run knock under pressure.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock, the skipper of the Durban’s Super Giants, remains the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament. In three matches, the left-handed batter has scored 146 runs at an average of 48.66 and a strike-rate of 160.43 with two half-centuries and a top score of 78 to his name.

Second in the list is MI Cape Town’s Dewald Brevis, who has scored 127 runs from four games at an average of 42.33 with a top score of an unbeaten 70 against the Paarl Royals in the opening game of the tournament.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Ottniel Baartman of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape is the leading wicket-taker of the championship. In three games, the right-arm pacer has picked up seven wickets, although he has been very expensive with an economy rate of 12. Baartman, however, has been a genuine wicket-taker for Markram’s men.

Olly Stone of MI Cape Town has dropped down to second spot, having picked up six wickets from three matches. Odean Smith, Evan Jones, Reece Topley and Prenelan Subrayen and Sisanda Magala have five wickets apiece to their names.

