SA20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match 8

The Durban’s Super Giants defeated the Paarl Royals by 27 runs in the eighth match of the ongoing SA20 at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, January 15.

With the victory, the Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, moved to third in the points table below MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, respectively.

The Royals, on the other hand, are placed in the middle of the table with five points. They will be looking to stage a comeback in their upcoming game.

Durban's Super Giants thump Paarl Royals after Heinrich Klaasen blazes away in SA20 match

After opting to bat first, the Durban's Super Giants posted a massive score of 216 for the loss of four wickets. Kyle Mayers and Wiaan Mulder set the platform with a 62-run stand for the opening wicket in just 5.5 overs. Mayers was the more aggressive of the two, as he scored 39 runs off 23 balls with the help of six fours and one maximum.

Mulder also chipped in with a handy knock of 42 runs off 33 balls, laced with four boundaries and one six. Quinton de Kock, who batted at No.3 instead of opening, scored 57 runs off 31 balls with five boundaries and four sixes.

However, it was Heinrich Klaasen’s knock that injected impetus into Durban's Super Giants’ innings. The right-handed batter smashed one four and six maximums on his way to an unbeaten 19-ball 50. Lungi Ngidi and Evan Jones picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, the Paarl Royals found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 63/4 in eight overs. With the required rate above 12, Dane Vilas and Eoin Morgan put on 114 runs for the fifth wicket to keep the Royals in contention for a victory.

The former England skipper smashed 64 runs off 37 balls with two fours and five sixes, but his efforts went in vain. Dane Vilas also chipped in with 44 runs off 30 deliveries, before Reece Topley accounted for his wicket.

With this, Durban's Super Giants have secured their second win of the season, while Paarl Royals succumbed to their second defeat.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes