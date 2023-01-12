SA20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 2

The Joburg Super Kings, on Wednesday, January 11, defeated Durban’s Super Giants by 16 runs in Match No.2 of the SA20 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban. With the victory, the Super Kings moved to second in the points table below MI Cape Town, who beat the Paarl Royals on Tuesday to start their campaign.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, were in the match for quite some time before the fall of regular wickets kept pushing them back.

Super Kings make a winning start in SA20 2023

After opting to bat first, the Super Kings got off to the worst possible start as both their openers, Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan, got out inside the first three overs. Kyle Verreynne hit two fours and looked promising before Prenelan Subrayen accounted for his wicket.

Subrayen also sent back Lewis Gregory as the Super Kings were tottering at 27 for four at the end of the powerplay. From there on, the Super Kings made a stupendous comeback. Faf du Plessis and Donavon Ferreira put on 72 runs off 48 balls to put their team back on track.

Although Faf got out after scoring 39 off 33, Ferreira carried on and racked up an unbeaten 40-ball 82 with the help of eight fours and five sixes. He got an apt partner in Romario Shepherd, who chipped in with a 20-ball 40 in the slog overs.

The Super Giants started their run-chase with a lot of dominance as Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock put on 98 runs for the opening wicket off 11 overs. Aaron Phangiso gave the Super Kings a breakthrough after dismissing Mayers, who scored a quick-fire 39 off 29 with two fours and three sixes.

After playing a stupendous knock, Ferreira got the all-important wicket of de Kock, who scored 78 runs off 52 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

After de Kock got out, the Super Giants lost some momentum, but big hits from Dwaine Pretorius kept his team in the match. However, they fell short and finished with 174 for five.

